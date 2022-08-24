Astrantus Ltd Buys 900 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Astrantus Ltd increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.51. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.