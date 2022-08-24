Assemble Protocol Price Tops $0.0234 (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Assemble Protocol

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,829,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

