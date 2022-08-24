Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,416 Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Monroe Capital worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 46,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,898. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $193.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 277.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.