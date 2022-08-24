Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

