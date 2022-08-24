Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $465,540,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,513 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after acquiring an additional 662,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,260,146 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $377,961,000 after acquiring an additional 618,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $810,340,000 after acquiring an additional 516,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.64. 8,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

