Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

LLY traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.23. 8,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,540. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 954,125 shares of company stock worth $306,853,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

