Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Makes New $478,000 Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Trading Up 0.8 %

MTCH traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. 12,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,031. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.81.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

