Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,659,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 320.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.49. 57,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,452,136. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

