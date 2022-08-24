Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 340,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 932.7% during the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 266,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 240,739 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.45. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $119.32.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

