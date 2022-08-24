Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. 52,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,725,670. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

