Arweave Reaches Market Capitalization of $427.89 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Arweave has a total market cap of $427.89 million and $19.71 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $12.81 or 0.00058879 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arweave has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

