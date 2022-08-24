Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.