Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 7620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Armor Minerals Stock Down 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 184.86, a current ratio of 185.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The company has a market cap of C$36.01 million and a P/E ratio of -510.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58.

About Armor Minerals

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

