Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Argo Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Argo Investments

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

