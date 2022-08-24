Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Holdings Boosted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.52% of Ares Acquisition worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 607,486 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. 21,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,738. Ares Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

