ArdCoin (ARDX) Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $45,882.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,458.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00076098 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

