Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 8,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 804,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $342,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,967.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $342,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,967.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,963 shares of company stock worth $8,089,958 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

