ARCS (ARX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $307,739.00

ARCS (ARX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One ARCS coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARCS has a market cap of $801,652.86 and approximately $307,739.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003840 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00128847 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033498 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00074868 BTC.
ARCS Profile
ARX is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com.
ARCS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ARCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARCS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.