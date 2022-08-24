ARCS (ARX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $307,739.00

ARCS (ARX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, ARCS has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One ARCS coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARCS has a market cap of $801,652.86 and approximately $307,739.00 worth of ARCS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003840 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00128847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00074868 BTC.

ARX is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. ARCS’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,600,000 coins. ARCS’s official Twitter account is @ARCS_ARX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARCS is medium.com/arcs-arx-official. The official website for ARCS is www.arcs-chain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The philosophy of the AIre project is a desire to improve well-being for people around the world, not only physically, but also mentally and socially. AIre’ s vision is to empower individuals through the rights to their data and the value their data holds. The ecosystem will include participants of many kinds, ranging from individuals to large data corporations. Participants will be able to transact with each other, protected by the “rule of code” enforced with smart contracts deployed onto a blockchain network. This enables businesses to buy and sell data while being compliant with personal data regulations, ultimately improving their data analytics capabilities and deriving meaningful insights. Individuals who provide information to data banks will be protected by a high level of privacy and receive rewards based on input data and it is used. Buying and selling data is increasingly becoming a major part of our lives, Aire’ s proposed ecosystem will make buying and selling data an integrated part of our lives whilst ensuring privacy and fair distribution of data trade. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARCS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARCS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARCS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

