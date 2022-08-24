Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading Up 4%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) was up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 6,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 238,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,924,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

