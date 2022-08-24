APYSwap Price Hits $0.0273 on Major Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $497,504.20 and $176,180.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00768659 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016671 BTC.
APYSwap Coin Profile
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
Buying and Selling APYSwap
