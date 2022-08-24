April 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,062.00 (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One April coin can now be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. April has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $13,062.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, April has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00771413 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015957 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
April Profile
April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.
April Coin Trading
