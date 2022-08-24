April 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,062.00 (APRIL)

April (APRIL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One April coin can now be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. April has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $13,062.00 worth of April was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, April has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00771413 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

April Profile

April’s total supply is 121,536,600 coins and its circulating supply is 40,186,600 coins. April’s official Twitter account is @Aprilmyoracle.

April Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as April directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade April should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase April using one of the exchanges listed above.

