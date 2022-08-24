Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 261.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,904 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after buying an additional 3,087,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 355.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,366,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,665 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $143,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after buying an additional 1,725,787 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on APO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.