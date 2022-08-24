APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after acquiring an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in APA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in APA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after buying an additional 526,513 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. APA has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

