Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. 226,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,671,888. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

