Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $127.22 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $384.11 million and $127.22 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr coin can now be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,715.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003838 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00128374 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033584 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00075863 BTC.
Ankr Profile
Ankr is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.
