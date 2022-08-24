Anime Token (ANI) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anime Token has a market cap of $47,693.78 and $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anime Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anime Token alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00180509 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anime Token Profile

Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.

Buying and Selling Anime Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anime Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anime Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.