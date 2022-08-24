Anime Token (ANI) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Anime Token (ANI) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anime Token has a market cap of $47,693.78 and $11,384.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Anime Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005080 BTC.
- PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000697 BTC.
- Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00180509 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Anime Token Profile
Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.