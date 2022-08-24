Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.40

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,955,491 shares trading hands.

Anglesey Mining Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03. The firm has a market cap of £7.61 million and a PE ratio of -14.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.40.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 19.9% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

