Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading Down 17.4%

Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) was down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 119,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 95,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Angkor Resources Trading Down 17.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$20.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,745.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Delayne Weeks bought 323,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,801,080 shares in the company, valued at C$1,480,108. Insiders have purchased a total of 413,900 shares of company stock worth $41,937 over the last 90 days.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its five mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 983 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. The company also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

