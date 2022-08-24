Analyzing PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) and Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Embecta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 56.26 -$59.85 million ($2.46) -17.68 Embecta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Embecta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Embecta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus price target of $42.71, suggesting a potential downside of 1.78%. Embecta has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.90%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Embecta.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Embecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -138.49% -26.41% -20.85% Embecta N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Embecta on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Embecta

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Embecta Corp.(NasdaqGS:EMBC) operates independently of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of April 1, 2022.

