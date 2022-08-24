Analyzing Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Otter Tail and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otter Tail 18.42% 25.55% 9.42% Brookfield Renewable -1.72% -0.58% -0.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Otter Tail shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otter Tail 1 1 1 0 2.00 Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Otter Tail and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Otter Tail presently has a consensus target price of $70.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.19%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Otter Tail.

Volatility & Risk

Otter Tail has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Otter Tail pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable pays out -246.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Otter Tail has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Otter Tail and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otter Tail $1.20 billion 2.72 $176.77 million $6.26 12.51 Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion 1.69 $946.00 million ($0.52) -77.52

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Otter Tail on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. markets. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind and hydro, and natural gas. It serves approximately 133,000 residential, industrial, and other commercial customers. Its Manufacturing segment engages in the contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication and painting, and production of plastic thermoformed horticultural containers, life science and industrial packaging, and material handling components, and extruded raw material stock for recreational vehicle, agricultural, construction, lawn and garden, and industrial and energy equipment industries. It also manufactures clamshell packing, blister packs, returnable pallets, and handling trays for shipping and storing odd-shaped or difficult-to-handle parts for customers in the horticulture, medical and life sciences, industrial, recreation, and electronics industries. The company's Plastics segment manufactures polyvinyl chloride pipes for municipal water, rural water, wastewater, storm drainage and water reclamation system, and other uses. This segment markets its products to wholesalers and distributors through independent sales representatives, company salespersons, and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Otter Tail Power Company and changed its name to Otter Tail Corporation in 2001. Otter Tail Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

