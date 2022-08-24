Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $32.14

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of MRNS opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $257.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.12% and a negative net margin of 386.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $56,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

