Analysts Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Price Target at $210.57

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $838,539.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 39.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,516,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 108.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average of $175.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

