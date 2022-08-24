Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 24th (AAP, ABBV, ABST, AIRS, ALGT, ASC, AVNW, BBIO, BEKE, BFAM)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 24th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

had its price target reduced by Argus from $165.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $12.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $22.50 to $23.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $115.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $18.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$46.00 to C$55.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$55.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$91.00 to C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$84.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$89.00 to C$86.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$84.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC to C$86.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $555.00 to $592.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $392.00 to $375.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $72.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$54.00 to C$57.50.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$57.50.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.60 to $18.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $103.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Argus from $390.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $264.00 to $266.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $136.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $125.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $103.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $100.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $160.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $128.00 to $142.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $112.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $185.00.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.45 to C$0.40.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.00 to C$82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $66.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $72.00 to $71.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 21 ($0.25) to GBX 26 ($0.31). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $36.00.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $19.00 to $36.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$0.70 to C$0.60.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $55.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $49.00.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) was given a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $5.33 to $5.68. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $216.00 to $204.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €54.95 ($56.07) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $240.00 to $259.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €68.00 ($69.39) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €54.00 ($55.10) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €205.00 ($209.18) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$27.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$24.00 to C$27.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $30.00 price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $601.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $476.00 to $516.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $560.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $580.00 to $585.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $553.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $91.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $106.00 to $109.00.

Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $21.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $10.40 to $11.60. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $188.00 to $198.00.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $101.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $96.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $3.00.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $3.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €300.00 ($306.12) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $271.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $32.10 to $30.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$53.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $635.00 to $690.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $36.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $42.00.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$19.00 to C$19.50.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$19.50.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €138.00 ($140.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spectral Medical (TSE:SDI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.70.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($7.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shell (LON:SHEL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $143.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $148.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $145.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $127.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €120.00 ($122.45) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) was given a €200.00 ($204.08) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$18.50 to C$17.50.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$17.50.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €12.50 ($12.76) price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €9.50 ($9.69) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $88.00 to $93.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.10 to $3.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $111.00 to $115.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $548.00 to $563.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Videndum (LON:VID) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,590 ($19.21) to GBX 1,735 ($20.96). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($239.80) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $65.00.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $51.59 to $27.87. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €48.00 ($48.98) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.