AmonD (AMON) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

AmonD (AMON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, AmonD has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $703,986.10 and $3,503.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial.

AmonD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

