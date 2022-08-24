Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 3,942 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $786.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 56.26% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 772,235 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,464,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 466,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,629 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading

