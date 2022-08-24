AMJ Financial Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 1.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $37,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. 45,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,421. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

