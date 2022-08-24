AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 283,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $33.21. 52,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.