AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $6.74 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,859 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 368.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.74. 7,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,216. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

