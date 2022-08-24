AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,988 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 2.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $320,895,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 808,586 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after acquiring an additional 681,636 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,580,000 after acquiring an additional 599,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.76.

Shares of NET stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. 19,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,328. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

