AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 39,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 109.3% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.06. 1,226,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,393,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

