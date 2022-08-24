American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $68.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $813.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

