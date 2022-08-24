American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

