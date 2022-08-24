American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125,770 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Bank of America downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

AEO opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

