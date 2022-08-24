American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $243,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $261.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,232. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.