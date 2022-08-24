American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,069 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.78% of Ameriprise Financial worth $256,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMP traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $277.33. The stock had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,886. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

