American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,623,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,836 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $283,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,780,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 106.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 84.5% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.0% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 153,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.31. 1,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

