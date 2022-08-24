American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 380,415 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876,001 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 380,415 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SEA worth $224,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SEA by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,922,045,000 after buying an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,312,413 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,859,574,000 after purchasing an additional 116,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of SEA stock traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 104,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.