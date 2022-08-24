American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,708,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 167,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $337,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,069,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.23. 103,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,709,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

