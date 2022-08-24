American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,816 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Rockwell Automation worth $315,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROK stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.43. 4,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,703. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

