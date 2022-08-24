American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 368,106 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 6.27% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $298,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

